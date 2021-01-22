Heavy rain leads to flooding in Labasa

Several roads and low-level crossings around Labasa are flooded due to the heavy rainfall experienced from early this morning.

Vehicles and members of the public are stuck at both ends of the Boubale Crossing, Bulileka as the approach on one end is underwater.

The Urata Crossing is also underwater.

Tree trunks and debris as stuck on and under the crossing.

The Dreketilailai Crossing is also underwater.



Many Fijians intending to travel to Labasa Town are stranded.

They are waiting for waters to recede.



At 9am, the Fiji Meteorological Service issued a flood warning for the low lying areas and small streams within the Qawa River.

It says areas that will be affected are the Dreketilailai, Boubale and Urata Crossings.