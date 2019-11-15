Heavy rain in Vanua Levu

Most parts of Vanua Levu are experiencing very heavy rain and those living in low lying and flood prone areas have been warned of the risk of flash flooding.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain lies over the Northern part of the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the nearby smaller islands.

Persistent heavy rain could also cause flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads.

Drivers are advised there will be poor visibility on the roads in areas where there is heavy rain.

Mariners are also warned of reduced visibility at sea.

Over the last 24 hours, the Qawa station recorded 27mm of rain, the Udu Point recorded 37.5mm of rain and Seaqaqa 37mm of rain.

The low pressure system is expected to affect the Northern part of the Fiji group until late Saturday.