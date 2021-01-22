Heavy rain in Rakiraki

Police Officers are currently out on patrol in Rakiraki as continuous heavy rain is been experienced in many areas.

Qalau Road to FSC has been affected by flood waters as rain continues.

Schools were closed earlier today to ensure the safety of students living in and around the area.

There is flooding in low lying areas especially in the town.

Fijians have been urged not to go near flood water whether in a car or on foot.