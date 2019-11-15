Heavy rain have worsen deteriorating roads

Roads around Fiji which were already in a poor state have been made worse by three Tropical Cyclones and prolonged heavy rain for the past five months.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this has laid waste to much of the work by contractors to fix the damage.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says excessive rain water on road surfaces and saturation of the soil has caused road slips and massive damage to the road infrastructure.

“The damage to the roads have been exacerbated and there’s accelerated deterioration of the road is increasing because of the amount of water that’s on the road. When you get a brand new road, the water and the rain doesn’t really affected. When you have a deteriorated road in the first place than it deteriorates even faster”.

According to the FRA, all their programmes have been affected because they have to divert funds to repairs and rehabilitation and 2020 has been one of the worst experiences.

“Another problem we have right now is the amount of debris floating down some of the river and it starting to impact some of our crossings and rivers. This last four months has been an absolute disaster for our plans for the year and future development of infrastructure”

Moore says the continuous heavy rain is also taking a toll on the FRA personnel and contractors, some of whom are operating 24/7 to keep roads open for traffic.