Heavy rain forecast, possibility of flash flooding

Heavy rain is expected over parts of Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Ruby passes far to the South by Thursday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says although the system poses no direct threat, the associated conditions will bring heavy rain, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds over the group.

These associated weather conditions are expected to ease off on Sunday.

The Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group will be mainly affected as they are exposed to Northerly winds.

The wider Suva area should also expect some heavy downpour.

Rain has been falling for a few days and with already saturated soil there is a possibility of flash floods and landslides in areas of heavy rain and flood-prone areas.

The weather should normalise by Monday.