Heavy rain fails to stop thousands at Wanfire Music Festival

Heavy rain in Suva did not stop thousands of fans from turning up at Buckhurst Park tonight for the Heineken Wanfire Music Festival.

Music lovers from across the country braved the wet weather to sing and dance along with some of the Pacific’s biggest artists.

While speaking to FBC News, VT1s singer Kali Tui says it was overwhelming to see the large number of people who came out to be part of the event.

She says it’s great to see that despite the unfavorable weather, people still turned up to show their love for music.

Fiji’s renowned artist and Inside Out lead singer Apakuki Nalawa, widely known as Kuki, says that with the unfavorable weather, it’s impossible to control nature, but it’s possible to control the good vibes.

Nalawa says it’s great to see that the crowd brought the vibes with them, and it was amazing to see how they reacted to the performances by the artists on stage.

The line-up featured One Tox, Liz Vamarasi, Sweet Sensation, Kali D, Spectrum, and many more.

World-renowned Kiwi artist Stan Walker headlined the night, closing with his hit “Aotearoa” as the crowd sang along.

