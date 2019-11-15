Heavy rain expected to continue today

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire Fiji group and Fijians are advised to be aware of flash flooding in low lying areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the heavy rain warning remains in place for the Eastern parts and the interior of Viti Levu, Lau and the Lomaiviti Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Director Misaele Funaki says the trough of low pressure that has been affecting the country for the past few days should not be taken lightly.

“It’s going to linger around Fiji for the next couple of days and we expect the trough to gradually ease from the later parts of Friday and into Saturday. Flooding will definitely occur and has been occurring for the last couple of days simply because the trough remains slow moving over us.”

The trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the group and localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.























