News

Heavy rain could result in flash flooding

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 29, 2020 12:48 pm

A heavy rain warning remains in force Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the group and is expected to gradually weaken from later tonight. Associated showers and rain affects the country.

The forecast is for occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

Article continues after advertisement

There is a risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas during persistent localised heavy falls, as well as flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads.

Motorists are also being warned of poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

