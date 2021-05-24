Heavy rain continues to affect West and North

Heavy rain continues to affect most parts of the Fiji Group, especially the Western and Northern divisions.

The National Disaster Management Office says significant rainfall of more than 100mm per hour has been recorded in a number of stations in the last 24 hours.

In Nadi, floodwaters continue to rise and the NDMO is urging motorists to refrain from driving into flooded roads & walkways.

The Nadi Town roads are currently accessible apart from surface flooding at the market and bus stand area.

The Sigatoka River continues to rise and Fijians living in nearby areas are advised to move to their nearest Evacuation Centre if the need arises.

The NDMO is reminding the public that they move to safety during daylight

Parents and guardians are being urged to actively supervise their children and not allow them to cross flooded roadways.

The Fiji Roads Authority says Draiba Crossing and Tubarua Crossing along Valley Road in Navosa is closed to all traffic due to flooding.

The crossing on Vaqia Road in Ba is closed to all traffic due to flooding.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Northern and Western Viti Levu, Western Interior of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the eastern interior of Viti Levu, Southern and Eastern Viti Levu, Lomaiviti Group and Kadavu.