Heavy rain causes surface flooding
February 11, 2022 3:00 pm
Heavy rain has caused disruption to traffic flow in the area. [Source: FRA]
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution if travelling towards Laucala Bay in Suva, due to surface flooding at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Drive.
The Fiji Roads Authority is advising commuters to keep a safe following distance, avoid speeding and drive with extra care.
