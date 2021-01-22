Heavy rain causes flooding in the greater Labasa area

The impending tropical cyclone barrelling towards the Fiji Group is causing heavy rain all over Vanua Levu today.

The heavy fall has caused flooding and debris flow in the low lying vulnerable areas which could also cause major landslides in other areas.

The heavy rains started early this morning but grew more intense throughout the day.

By this afternoon, there was poor visibility along the main highway.

Many of the low level crossings have been underwater since this morning and are still underwater due to the continuous rain.

The crossings at Urata, Boubale, Dreketilailai, Qelemumu, Waidamudamu, Qawa, Nasarava, Nasaqa in Labasa are closed to all traffic due to flooding.

Some roads around Labasa Town are also underwater due to overflow from drains.

Drivers are urged to take extra precaution.

In Seaqaqa, the Zailav Crossing, Kawakawavesi Crossing and the Moligaiwala Crossing in Natua are also closed to all traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging drivers to take alternative routes and not to cross the flooded roads and crossings.

Similar conditions are being experienced in Rakiraki with a few crossings now underwater.

These includes the three Narara Crossing, Drana crossing, road to the Waimari Flat, Rakiraki Town, Katudrau Crossing, flooding at Navatu School, surface flooding after Drauniivi School and Matewali crossing.

Road Status Update- 4pm