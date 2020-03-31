Heavy rain causes flooding and landslides

Access to and from Wailoku outside Suva has been cut off due to a landslide.

Heavy rain overnight resulted in rocks and trees collapsing, covering a portion of Wailoku Road.

Fiji Roads Authority contractors are at the site.

Meanwhile, Princes Road in Sawani is also closed off due to severe flooding.



Princes Road in Sawani [Source: Fiji Roads]

Members of the public are advised to stay away from flooded roads.



COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

