Heavy rain and flash flood warnings in place for parts of Fiji

A heavy rain warning is now in force for parts of the Fiji group.

This includes the Western half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Mamanuca group, Kadavu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Southern Lau group and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain alert is in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

The Nadi Weather Office says this is because of an active trough of low pressure with associated showers remains slow moving over the group.

People can expect occasional rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms. Rain is expected to become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from later today.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

A flood warning is also in place for low lying areas from Tavua, Rakiraki and Ba.