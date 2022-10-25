Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains in force

Flash floods. [File Photo]

People living in flood-prone areas have been advised to prepare ahead as the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) predicts heavy rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) stated that a flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas and localized flooding of Irish crossings.

Members of the public residing in these areas are advised to remain on alert and take precautionary measures. If the need to move arises, please do so while it is still daylight.

A heavy rainfall warning is now in force for the Fiji Group and a strong wind warning for the land areas of Yasawa Group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Furthermore, disruption to traffic is likely due to poor visibility in areas of heavy rain.

Rain has been falling for the last couple of days and with already saturated soil, the risk of landslide remains.

Mariners and motorists are urged to adhere to advisories issued by authorities as the current weather condition could cause some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility on land and out at sea.

In an event where there is flooding, pedestrians and motorists are advised to refrain from crossing flooded roads, footpaths, and rivers.