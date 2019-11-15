Heavy rain alert still in place

Fijians in flood prone communities are being advised to be vigilant with a heavy rain alert in place.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Those residing in these areas need to ensure they make the necessary arrangements.

The heavy rain is being attributed to a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain which continues to affect the whole of Fiji.

People can expect periods of rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu and Northern parts of Viti Levu, elsewhere the forecast is for occasional rain and a few thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls.