A heavy rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti group and the eastern half of Viti Levu.

An active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain lies just to the North of Fiji and will bring occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

The heavy rain alert linked to Tropical Cyclone Uesi which as at 3am was located west of Vanuatu, headed towards New Caledonia.

TC Uesi poses no direct threat to Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the trough of low pressure linked to TC Uesi is expected to gradually drift southwards towards Fiji and affect the Northern and Eastern parts of the group from later today.

On its Southwest movement, TC Uesi is expected to develop into a category 2 cyclone by later tomorrow.