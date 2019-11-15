Heavy rain alert now in force

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the country.

In a special weather report from the Fiji Meteorological Service, the heavy rain alert is been attributed to a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain to affect the Fiji group.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu and Northern Viti Levu have been forecast.

Look out for occasional rain and a few thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls elsewhere.

The heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas, so for those in flood prone communities, please be vigilant and make the necessary arrangements.

The next special weather bulletin for heavy rain is expected later today.

We will however bring you more information on the weather as and when we receive it.