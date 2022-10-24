Heavy rain alert in place for Fiji group

[File Photo]

Expect a wet Diwali as a heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of the Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office states a trough of low pressure lies to the north of the country.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the far west of Fiji and is anticipated to approach the Fiji group from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Forecast for the Fiji group: occasional rain and few thunderstorms developing from tomorrow, rain becoming frequent and heavy in the afternoon.

The Fiji Met says some localized businesses are likely to be affected – flash flooding of low-lying areas – localized flooding of iris crossing and informal settlements – some disruption to traffic flow and poor visibility (land/sea).

The next special weather bulletin on heavy rain will be issued later this afternoon.