Heavy rain alert in force for parts of Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 25, 2019 5:41 pm

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Northern Lau group and the Yasawa group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Depression 03F is currently moving South at 10km/hr towards the group and is expected to continue to intensify and could possibly become a cyclone tomorrow night.

It says people in Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Northern Lau group and the Yasawa group can expect cloudy periods with some showers that are expected to increase to rain and become more frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from tomorrow night.

