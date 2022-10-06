Heavy rain alert in force

Heavy rain alert. [File Photo]

A heavy rain alert is in force for parts of the Fiji group and will continue over the long weekend.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says it will cause flash flooding of low-lying areas, flooding of Irish crossings and informal settlements as well as poor visibility on both land and sea.

People living along coastal areas of Viti Levu, from Natadola to Pacific Harbor, southern coastal areas of the Mamanuca group, Kadavu, the Moala, Lomaiviti and Southern and Central Lau groups should keep a look out for damaging heavy swells, which can cause coastal inundation.

The adverse weather condition is due to a trough of low pressure that is slow moving over northern parts of the Fiji group.

It will affect the greater Suva, Nausori and Tailevu areas, eastern parts of Ra, Naitasiri, Serua-Namosi and Lomaiviti groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A strong wind warning is also in force with mariners advised that sea conditions in the Southwest Viti Levu, Yasawa, Kadavu, Vatu-i-Ra passage, Koro Sea and Lau waters will be rough, with poor visibility.

The Fiji Met Office will continue to monitor the weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.