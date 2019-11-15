Heavy rain alert in force

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, western half of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is expected to approach the group from the west and affect parts of the group from later today.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says people can expect cloudy periods with isolated afternoon or evening showers.

Showers increasing to rain with squally thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls over most places tomorrow.

Isolated heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.