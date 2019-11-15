Heavy rain alert continues for the Fiji group

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

This is because of a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji.

Expect associated clouds and rain to continue to affects the group into the evening.

On the forecast, there will be periods of rain, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu and the northern parts of Viti Levu.

There will also be occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms elsewhere.

Isolated heavy falls are expected and localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas so flood communities are advised to be vigilant.