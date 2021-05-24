Heavy rain alert cancelled

The heavy rain alert previously in force for Vanua levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti group is now cancelled.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says that the trough of low pressure with clouds and rain affecting the group has now drifted northeast away from the country.

However, another weak trough of low pressure is now affecting the country and brings with it occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated heavy falls are expected for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau and the Lomaiviti group.