News

Heavy duty bridges arrive from the US

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 4:30 pm
The Fiji Roads Authority has taken delivery of the first 5 modular bridges from the United States.

A total of 10 modular bridges have been procured from New Jersey.

FRA Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore says these bridges are double-width, extra-heavy-duty steel and will be beneficial in the Fiji-wide Bridge Recovery Programme, especially as they were 2-lanes wide.

Moore adds the benefits are their ease of transportation and assembly, high strength and durability and the speed of erection.

The first five bridges will be used in Suva, over the next six months, to replace the deteriorating bridges at Waidra, Waibau and Wainibau.

The remaining five will be arriving in Lautoka at the end of the month for emergency deployment if any bridge is cyclone-affected or damaged.

The bridges were originally manufactured for a major mining project in Central Africa; but when the project collapsed, they became available on the open market.

