News

Heart disorder common in Fijian children

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 12:00 pm
Congenital Heart Disease is found in one in every 100 births in Fiji and 50 percent of those born with this disorder need surgery in the first year of their life.

Pediatrician at the CWM Hospital Doctor Maryanne Koraai is calling on parents to keep a close eye on their babies' health to ensure that they receive timely medical intervention.

Pediatrician at the CWM Hospital Doctor Maryanne Koraai is calling on parents to keep a close eye on their babies’ health to ensure that they receive timely medical intervention.

“It’s important that parents need to be aware. Just like COVID, we are all aware of the signs and symptoms. We should educate ourselves.”

Dr Maryanne says it’s never easy relaying their limitation as medical experts to parents.

“We rather detect at an earlier stage when the children are still asymptomatic. Then coming in very sick and they are quite young with a severe condition is very heartbreaking.”

The pandemic has exposed this vulnerable group to further danger as they are at a high risk of dying if they do contract COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the practice of heightened precautions should remain.

 

“I hope that we will all keep ourselves COVID safe during this recovery plan and that we will maintain our commitment towards ensuring that those who are vulnerable amongst us are protected.”

Congenital Heart Disease Awareness is being observed from the 7th to the the14th of this month.

