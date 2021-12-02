News
Heart attack cause of death
December 6, 2021 12:49 pm
The man was found lying motionless at the bus stop next to the CWM maternity unit in Suva.[File Photo]
The post mortem result of the man who was found outside the CWM Hospital last week indicates that he suffered a heart attack.
He was found lying motionless at the bus stop next to the CWM maternity unit in Suva.
Police say the man has been identified as a street dweller.
Article continues after advertisement
He was pronounced dead by the medical staff at the scene of the incident last Tuesday.
Advertisement