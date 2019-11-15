Hearing to continue in Bobby Maharaj case

The hearing of former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission, Bobby Maharaj will continue in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Maharaj faces one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012, Maharaj directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu, and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

Article continues after advertisement

The second witness will give evidence today.