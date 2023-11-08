Hearing date to be set in Kim appeal case

The Court of Appeal is expected to set a hearing date in relation to the matter filed by Grace Road Fiji President Daniel Kim and others.

Kim’s Queen Counsel Simon Ower appeared in the Appeals matter today.

The appeal has been filed for Daniel Kim, Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Byeongjoon Lee, Beomseop Shin and Jinsook Yoon.

They are seeking an order from the Appeals Court that pending the hearing and determination of the appeal, there be a stay of the administrative proceedings constituted by the decision of Immigration Minister made on August 31st.

Under Section 13 (2) (g) of the Immigration Act, the Minister had ordered the deportation of Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Daniel Kim and Jinsook Yoon from Fiji.

They are also appealing the order made by the Permanent Secretary under Section 15 of the Immigration Act to remove Sung Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Dniel Kim and Jinsook Yoon from Fiji.

They are also seeking an interim injunction that whether by way of their servants, agents or howsoever, the Immigration Minister and the PS should be restrained from enforcing, implementing or carrying into effect or generally executing their decision made on 31st August.

The matter will be called again on December 1st.

In the meantime there is an understanding between counsels that Kim, Lee and the others will not be deported until the appeal is heard and decided.