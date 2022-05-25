Hearing date set for "no jab, no job" policy challenge

Aman Ravindra Singh (left) and Devanesh Sharma

A hearing date has been set for the case of a constitutional challenge against the “no jab, no job” policy.

The case was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

The application was filed by Lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh on behalf of former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Senior Investigator Vasiti Toga.

He is arguing that the “no jab, no job” policy goes against the constitution.

The matter will be called for a hearing before Chief Justice Kamal Kumar on July 19th.