Healthy Korean food promoted

The Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Shin-hee Cho has applauded the Fijian government for managing the COVID-19 situation well.

Speaking at the 2020 Korea Agro-Fisheries Food Fair and Tasting Event, the ambassador highlighted that a part of preventing the spread of COVID-19 is eating healthy.

The Korean Ambassador says the Food Fair and Tasting Event is part of their bid to promote healthy eating.

“Considering the increasing interests in health and wellbeing in the Pacific region, I believe Korean food which is known for its health benefits could create good demands in the future”.

Shin-hee Cho believes Korean food does not receive enough attention in the market and is in constant competition with overseas brands.

“Korean Food is known for its great taste and health benefits. With the growing popularity of the KPOP and Korean trends around the world, Korean foods export is also increasing”

The embassy has confirmed they will continue to host such events as part of not only promoting healthy delicacies but also the Korean culture.

Thirty different food dishes from Korea were showcased during the one-day expo.