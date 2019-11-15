Youth must take responsibility for their lives: Dr Waqainabete

The Revised Family Planning Training Package for Health care workers has been launched to upskill the staff.

The package will also ensure quality services for women and men in terms of reproductive health.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the training will assist the Ministry to provide access to Family Planning and reduce the unmet need for reproductive health.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says one-third of the population is youth and they need to take responsibility for their lives.

He adds safe sex should be practiced as the health facilities and staff stand ready to support Fijians in their journey for healthy adulthood.

“No girl child should ever leave school or commit suicide just because she is pregnant. We have contraceptives available to assist you to enjoy your sexual life safely and reasonably while you complete high school and tertiary education.”

Dr Waqainabete says family planning has become more evident.

He adds parents should be able to give adequate attention and love to each child as they grow.