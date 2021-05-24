Home

Health

Young people also susceptible to breast cancer

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 7:37 am
Ministry of Health’s Surgical Registrar, Losalini Tabakei

Breast cancer does not discriminate as it can happen to anyone of any age group regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity.

Ministry of Health’s Surgical Registrar, Losalini Tabakei says while people between the 30 to 60 age group are more susceptible to cancer, young Fijians are also being diagnosed with the killer disease.

Tabakei says there is an urgent need to break the culture of silence and denial to ensure young women are aware of the risks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The age group that’s very susceptible to cancer in the 40s to 60s. However, during these days, we are seeing the earlier presentation, women in their 30s, 20s, and even before hitting their 20s.”

The Ministry has noted that the increasing number of cancer reported annually is due to more presentation in clinics around the country, however, almost 60 to 70 percent of patients present themselves late.

The Surgical Registrar says cancer can be present in the body even if the risk factor is not present.

She adds early presentation is vital which can lead to lifesaving surgeries.

