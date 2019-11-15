Year-end survey to ascertain current status of NCDs in Fiji

The Health Minister is concerned after hearing misinformation about Fiji’s non-communicable disease statistics.

Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the last NCD survey was ten years ago and there is no evidence to suggest that there has been an increase.

He says the next survey is twelve months away and is urging people to stop quoting unconfirmed figures.

The Ministry is working closely with the World Health Organization in strengthening policies and health systems to reduce the burden of NCDs.