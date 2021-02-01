Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Wrong patient referrals a concern

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 5:40 am
[SOURCE: MSP]

Wrong referral of patients diagnosed with heart problems not only increases the burden on health care practitioners but it is also concerning.

This was highlighted by the Oceania Hospital Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Prakash Gore.

Dr. Gore says if referrals are also delayed, this can be fatal for heart patients.

Article continues after advertisement

“If someone is not sufficiently ill and you keep referring the patient to a specialist then his workload will be very high which will be unnecessary. At the same time if a person is suffering and is overlooked and the referral is delayed then the patient will be at a loss.”

He adds following proper guidelines and procedures is important.

Oceania Hospitals Limited yesterday conducted a medical education session in Suva to ensure practitioners are well informed of such issues.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.