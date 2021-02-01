Wrong patient referrals a concern

Wrong referral of patients diagnosed with heart problems not only increases the burden on health care practitioners but it is also concerning.

This was highlighted by the Oceania Hospital Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Prakash Gore.

Dr. Gore says if referrals are also delayed, this can be fatal for heart patients.

“If someone is not sufficiently ill and you keep referring the patient to a specialist then his workload will be very high which will be unnecessary. At the same time if a person is suffering and is overlooked and the referral is delayed then the patient will be at a loss.”

He adds following proper guidelines and procedures is important.

Oceania Hospitals Limited yesterday conducted a medical education session in Suva to ensure practitioners are well informed of such issues.