Work to scrap three-day quarantine continues

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the three-day quarantine for travellers need to be lifted but the decision will be made after careful consideration.

At this point, Dr. Fong says they are just trying to sort through the digital platform that is required to support the processes that need to be carried out by the 17 approved testing entities.

“So we are still pulling together the processes that are, digital platforms that are required to support those three processes. Registration to test site, test provider reporting results to the Ministry of Health, and also reporting those who did not present for testing at the time that they are supposed to.”

Dr. Fong says the COVID Risk Mitigation Taskforce has set up a draft web portal and there will be more discussions this weekend to stabilize the site.

He says COVID test providers such as general practitioners also need to be trained next week on how to use the portal.

“Personally, I am hoping it will be all done by next week but everything depends on how well we are able to sort out the test logistics and how well we can mitigate any of the risks that are inherent in our process.”

Dr Fong says certain hotel operators who are now approved testing entities have already undergone training with Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan and teams from the CDC.