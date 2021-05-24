Health
Work progresses on new Golden Age Home
February 5, 2022 4:01 pm
[Source: DINFO]
Work on the new Golden Age Home in Labasa is expected to be completed by next month.
Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar visited the Home on Thursday following a 100% vaccination rate amongst the residents and staff.
Akbar says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the Home was delayed from 2021. However, work has progressively resumed.
After completion, the Home will accommodate forty residents.
It will also offer a daycare service for non-residents, making it the first Golden Age Home in the country to offer such service.
She says the elders need adequate facilities to lead a life with dignity and economic independence.
Akbar encouraged everyone at the Home to take advantage of the vaccination programmes, including flu jabs and the COVID-19 vaccine booster when eligible.