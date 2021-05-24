Work progresses on new Golden Age Home

Work on the new Golden Age Home in Labasa is expected to be completed by next month.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar visited the Home on Thursday following a 100% vaccination rate amongst the residents and staff.

Akbar says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the Home was delayed from 2021. However, work has progressively resumed.

After completion, the Home will accommodate forty residents.

It will also offer a daycare service for non-residents, making it the first Golden Age Home in the country to offer such service.

She says the elders need adequate facilities to lead a life with dignity and economic independence.

Akbar encouraged everyone at the Home to take advantage of the vaccination programmes, including flu jabs and the COVID-19 vaccine booster when eligible.