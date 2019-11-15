Home

Women urged to prioritize their health

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 28, 2020 12:25 pm
Fiji has so far this year recorded 196 breast cancer cases and the statistics are likely to increase due to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

With more breast cancer cases being reported, authorities are calling on women to be cautious and prioritize their health.

Sai Prema Foundation Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says is critical to raise awareness among women about the risks and emphasize screening.

Sai Prema Foundation Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says is critical to raise awareness among women about the risks and emphasize screening.

“I urge you to be vigilant, be aware of your body, and seek help if you have any concerns. Many at times we women prioritize everyone else before ourselves, however, we need to take time to ensure we are healthy and are having regular check-ups.”

Dr Krupali stressed that traditional medicine is not the cure for breast cancer as many women have lost their lives because of this in recent years.

Fiji records around 250 new cases of breast cancer each year.

 

