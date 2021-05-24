Women must prioritize their health: Chan

The number of people diagnosed with breast cancer is steadily increasing but many cases still go unreported.

Speaking during Sai Prema Foundation’s Pinktober event, Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says women who do turn up to hospitals are usually in the late stages.

Chan says treating cancer by then is challenging.

The Society says women need to prioritize their health and ensure they seek timely medical attention.

“For now, as women, we need to change our mindset. We need to learn to self-care because if we fall, the house will fall but it’s not going to stay down for long, it’s always going to come back up.”

Chan says breast cancer awareness should not be limited to October.

She has reiterated the need for early detection.