Welfare of medical staff will be protected

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has highlighted that there is an urgent need to safeguard the welfare of their medical staff.

Doctor Fong says this can be done by ensuring that these frontliners get some rest and attend to their family needs.

As such, he adds, the Ministry will embark on initiatives to ensure that the medical staff move back to working normal working hours, take official leave entitlements accrued over the past year, and receive payment of meals and other allowances they are entitled to.

The Fiji Nursing Association had earlier claimed that a number of nurses were resigning from the health workforce due to stress, fatigue, and lack of compensation.

Doctor Fong says they will continue to look at sustainable options to support their medical staff in working within the scope of the remodelling of health service delivery.

However, he says they do anticipate that this will need to be part of a medium to long-term plan for the Ministry.

Doctor Fong says that with the pandemic into its second year, the Ministry has maintained emergency mode operations for much of this time.

He adds that, as highlighted by the World Health Organization, there is data to show that more than one in four health workers globally has experienced mental health issues during the pandemic.