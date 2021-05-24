Home

Health

Wearing of masks remains mandatory

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 1:45 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Wearing masks will remain mandatory for at least the near future.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James says this is one of the public health restrictions that they do not wish to change.

Doctor Fong says people should expect a further easing of restrictions as community transmission trend and death trends continues to decline.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have supported the alleviation of a lot of these public health restrictions. The only one that we do wish to continue is to maintain our masking restrictions. We ask that they remain in place for public spaces and especially within public service vehicles.”

The Permanent Secretary says the only change is that the wearing of masks will be enforced for 8-year-olds or Year two students and above.

