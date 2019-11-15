We want to start the New Year without measles: Minister

The Health Ministry wants to begin the New Year without having to worry about the measles outbreak.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says health workers are trying to ensure that Fijians are vaccinated by Christmas.

Dr Waqainabete says by the end of today, he’s optimistic that around 280,000 people would have been immunized countrywide.

“It’s a difficult task but as a government and also as the Ministry of Health we are very keen to ensure life carries out as normal in the nation. We want our children to go to school beginning of next year without having to worry about this. That’s why we are rushing at the moment to complete all the vaccinations.”

He says they are working against time to ensure that Fijians are able to celebrate the festive season.

“We are trying to make sure we complete all the vaccinations by Christmas Eve and hopefully by doing that by New Year the country would have had the coverage in terms of immunity because of the vaccinations at its highest level. So that there is no threat to the nation. So the quicker we get through this vaccination, the quicker we will be able to enjoy the normal things that we enjoy in the holiday season.”

There are 21 cases of measles, predominately from the Central Division.

• 12 cases from the Serua/Namosi Subdivision (Wailali, Wainadoi, Navunikabi, and Makosoi Deuba)

• 4 cases from Suva Subdivision (Samabula, Vatuwaqa, Tacirua, Wailekutu).

• 4 cases from Rewa Subdivision (Koronivia, Nasilai Village Nakelo, Davuilevu).

• 1 case from Naitasiri Subdivision (Saumakia Village)