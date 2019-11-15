We need to tackle communicable diseases as a nation: Minister

The Ministry of Health is calling on Fijians to monitor weather changes which contribute to Communicable Diseases such as Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever, Measles and Typhoid.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these diseases have led to a number of deaths.

“Communicable diseases poses a very important challenge and I keep on talking about the report by UNDP and USP where they say based on the co-ordinates that we have as a country, we should continue to be prepared for adverse weather patterns and weather events and we faced it this year. So it will be useful for the whole nation to realize that this cycle is something that we have to keep fighting as a nation. We need to realize that we need to tackle Communicable Diseases as a nation.”

Dr Waqainabete adds the Ministry has invested in the Fiji Centre for Disease Control which now comprises of clinical labs that conducts tests for such diseases.

14 people have died from Leptospirosis and Dengue Fever so far this year.