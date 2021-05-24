Watch your diet this Christmas

Health authorities are urging Fijians to be cautious about their food consumption patterns during this festive season.

This comes as the festive period is well known for overindulgence, where people are often spoilt with an abundance of food and drinks that contribute to non-communicable diseases.

Taabish Akbar, Diabetes Fiji Chair, is encouraging Fijians to moderate their eating and ensure they have a balanced meal.

“It is by nature a very indulgent time with many people very happy to eat things that are very hard to avoid. Whilst you must be careful what you eat, having diabetes should not stop you from joining in the festive fun.”

Past studies reveal that people who are diabetic tend to have higher blood glucose levels than non-diabetics, and for those who are already diabetic, their blood sugars usually rise as well.

Fiji Medical Association President, Dr Basharat Munshi says Fijians should make wise choices and prioritize their health.