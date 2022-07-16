Villages on lockdown following typhoid outbreak

An outbreak of typhoid has forced the Health Ministry to impose movement restrictions on two villages in Cakaudrove.

Six typhoid cases have been recorded in Waivunia Village in Nasavusavu and Natua Village in Wailevu West.

Social gatherings have been prohibited and movement restrictions have been enforced by the ministry, and they are also collaborating with the Fiji Police Force, the Cakaudrove Provincial Council and a non-government organization to prevent further outbreaks in the two villages.

The Ministry stated that villages who have been tested positive are now isolated and WASH kits have been distributed in the villages.

Testing of water supplies have also been conducted by the team, and contact tracing, including blood sampling for primary contacts, continues.

The ministry is advising members of the public to report to their nearest health center or medical facility if they are experiencing a prolonged fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, or diarrhea.