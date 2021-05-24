Village health workers in Wailevu District not paid

Village health workers in the district of Wailevu in Cakaudrove have told Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum they have not been paid their monthly wages, some for over a year now.

During a talanoa session at Wailevu East District School in Cakaudrove this week, Nacodreudreu Village Health Worker Ana Titibuna told the AG she has not been paid from February last year.

Village health workers are paid $200 a month by the Ministry of Health.

Titibuna says despite not being paid, she continues to do her village health work.

Nakasa Settlement Health Worker Adi Setaita Tupou Buliruarua told FBC News, she hasn’t been paid since April last year.

Buliruarua says there are six health workers in the district that haven’t received their pay for over a year.

She adds those recently appointed have not been paid well.

Some existing health workers get their pay two or three months late.

Five village health workers were present at the talanoa session with their grievances.

FBC News understands, the Ministry of Health is yet to issue an offer letter to the village health workers.

Health workers are appointed by the village and their names are submitted to the District Nurse.

They are then given their offer letter.

Once they sign the offer letter, their pay will be banked into their accounts.

The health workers say they haven’t received an offer letter from the Ministry.

The Acting Prime Minister told the health workers, it is not right that have not being paid and he would seek answers from the Ministry of Health.