Vaccine removal scam resurface

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health is exploring ways to deal with individuals claiming to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the body.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is again stressing that people should refrain from resorting to self-proclaimed medical practitioners who are claiming to be able to remove the vaccine.

The issue came to light earlier this year after a group of men claimed they could remove the vaccine from bodies and were charging money from individuals.

Dr Waqainabete says the matter has once again come to light, but this time it’s in Sigatoka.

“Just last night I was talking to the Commissioner of Police because certainly people in the community are seeing this practice being done and again, we do not condone it, because its unhygienic there’s a likelihood that substances can come into a person and they run a risk of losing their arm or life.”

Doctor Waqainabete stresses this practice must stop.

He says they are yet to receive any formal complaints regarding this unethical procedure.