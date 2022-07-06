Vaccination roll-out, relief for parents

Children can now be better protected against the COVID-19 virus following the roll out of children’s vaccination today.

The Ministry of Health has rolled out the Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccination for children between the ages of five and eleven years.

This will give concerned parents a sigh of relief to know their children are protected against the deadly virus.

Students of Nehru Primary School in Suva were the first to receive their dose of the vaccine.

One of the parents, Sanjana Prasad, says she is relieved that her daughter will now have a new layer of protection against the virus that has killed millions globally.

“It’s a must for everyone to get vaccinated because COVID-19 is something that anyone can get. I believe it is everyone’s responsibility to get the immunizations done.”

According to the Ministry, the pediatric formulation used to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 contains one-third of the adult dose.

The Ministry has stressed that vaccination is the only means by which we can provide immunity to all Fijians.