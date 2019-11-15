Vaccinating targeted groups protects the rest of Fiji

The Health Ministry has noticed that adults between the ages of 19 to 39 years are coming out in numbers to get vaccinated against measles.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says getting the targeted groups vaccinated protects the rest of Fiji.

Dr Sahukhan says vaccinating targeted groups enables herd immunity, which is one way to cure measles.

Article continues after advertisement

“Children, especially in the hospital who suffer from diseases and they, cannot be vaccinated. Children are admitted at the hospitals with certain cancers like leukaemia and blood cancers as this is routine and they cannot get vaccinated.”

She says there could be several reasons for more adults getting vaccinated.

“Adults are more mobile. They are luckier to come to an immunization outreach post as we have set it up in the city so we are trying to make it more convenient for people who work to come forward.”

Since the outbreak, last month, around 300,000 Fijians have been vaccinated.

The number of confirmed measles cases remain at 23 with the latest being a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia village in Naitasiri.