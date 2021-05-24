Home

Urgent need to eradicate stigma associated with cancer

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 12:32 pm
Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar [Source: Fijian Government]

The stigma associated with breast cancer has forced some women to hide their problems from their families for fear of being criticized.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar who says breast cancer is a killer disease that can be treated through available medical assistance.

The Minister reiterated that cancer treatment is important and there’s an urgent need to eradicate the stigma associated with the disease.

“If a woman loses a breast or both, is she not a woman. Is she something like an object where you can leave her and reject her? Women are suffering and that is a reality too.”

Akbar says she has spoken to several cancer survivors who shared their experiences and highlighted that they were rejected by their own families.

She adds that family support is vital for patients as it encourages them.

The Minister highlighted that cancer kills if not detected early.

