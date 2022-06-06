Upgrade of Lau health care facilities underway

The Ministry of Health is working on improving primary health care services in the Lau province.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are transforming some nursing stations into health centres in maritime islands, beginning from in the Lau Group.

Doctor Waqainabete says this is similar to the approach taken in parts of Viti Levu.

He says new Medical Officers have been posted to Matuku, Ono-i-Lau as well as Cicia Health Centres, with new nursing practitioners posted to the Vatoa, Totoya, and Moce Nursing stations.

The Health Minister adds the Vatoa and Moce nursing stations will each have a nursing practitioner in the new financial year.

“It’s about making sure we have a mid-level Practitioner, somebody trained to be able to offer both Doctor and Nursing services and also lift the level of care at the primary health care level in these areas.”

There are currently two Sub-Divisional Hospitals, seven Health Centres, and 16 nursing stations in the Lau province.